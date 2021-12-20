Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne Reveals Why He Indulges In 'bit Of Self-talk' During Batting

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said that interacting with himself in the middle on a constant basis helped him focus more on his batting. The right-hander became the Player of the Match in the second AUS vs ENG Ashes Test as the Aussies won the match by 275 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The 27-year-old got scores of 101 and 51, making sure that the hosts put up formidable scores in both their innings. The youngster said that talking to himself while batting helped him stay motivated.

Labuschagne responds to question on talking to himself while batting

"It's a bit of self-talk to myself out there. Particularly the one that Stokes bowled and I sort of congratulated myself on how I played it and it was a bit of reinforcement for the ball before which I think I played poorly. So, it's to keep me switched on and focused and in the game," Labuschagne said speaking at the AUS vs ENG 2nd Test post-match presser.

Marnus Labuschagne also said that he was disappointed for not being able to convert his ton into a substantial knock. "Getting my first Ashes ton, had a few fifties but nice to have converted one but obviously still disappointed that I didn't make it a big one with a few reprieves," he stated.

He also had words of praises for David Warner, who failed in the second innings, but scored 95 runs in the first with the help of 11 fours. Labuschagne was of the opinion that Warner exerted pressure on the opposition with his attacking stroke-play. "I thought Davey batted exceptionally well and put the pressure back on the bowlers. It was the opposite of what he did, I absorbed the pressure but when you have a combination out there like that, it certainly makes it easier in the middle to bat on," Marnus Labuschagne added.

The Aussies needed to pick six wickets on Day five to win the second Test and they took 61 overs to bowl the Three Lions out. Jhye Richardson picked up a five-wicket haul to break the backbone of the England batting lineup.

Image: AP