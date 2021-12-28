Ashes: Michael Vaughan Trolled For 2019 Comments On India After England Bowled Out For 68

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been hilariously trolled by netizens after England suffered a humiliating defeat in the Australia vs England third Ashes Test at the MCG by an innings and 14 runs.

Vaughan has always targeted and criticised the Indian cricket team. Earlier in 2019, Vaughan lashed India after they were bowled out for 92 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton. “92 all-out India… Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days,” Michael Vaughan had tweeted.

92 all out India ... Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019

However, the tweet has backfired for the former England skipper as England have been bundled out under 92 on five occasions since 2019 with the most recent one being the 68 all-out against Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test. Jaffer, who has been regularly sharing memes and trolls on his social media handles took no time to take a dig at Vaughan as he brutally trolled him by sharing a video captioned “England 68 all out, Michael Vaughan.” Jaffer was joined by the other fans who also got behind Vaughan and trolled him after England’s dismal performance.

92 all out Eng... can't believe any team would get bowled out for under 70 days these days!!!!!! @MichaelVaughan 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yHW3z9Lyer — Aditya singh Rajput (@aditya_rajput30) December 28, 2021

England since 2019 - 77, 85, 67, 81 and 68.

Perfect jinxer @MichaelVaughan 😆 pic.twitter.com/DL7rkg1Elu — Raja Sekhar Cricket (@CricketWithRaju) December 28, 2021

AUS vs ENG: England end 2021 with a disappointing inning defeat against Australia

England ended their disappointing year in the longest format of the game with an embarrassing inning defeat at the MCG. After losing the first two Tests of the Ashes 2021-22, fans were hoping for England to make a strong comeback and stay alive in the series. However, the hopes were nearly shattered when England was bundled out for 185 in the first innings with skipper Joe Root, once again leading the batting attack with a fine half-century. They restricted the hosts to 267 runs to trail by 82 runs.

England still had the chance to bounce back but a fiery spell from Mitchell Starc early on in the innings followed by a six-wicket haul from debutant Scott Boland saw the visitors being bowled out for 68 runs to hand Australia a 3-0 series win. This loss was England’s ninth Test defeat in 2021 which is the most by any team in a calendar year and they also secured 54 ducks in 2021 to level their own record.

England will now aim to forget the nightmares of this year and start fresh in 2022 by grabbing a win in the fourth Ashes Test despite the AUS vs ENG series being lost.

(Image: @MichaelVaughan/Instagram)