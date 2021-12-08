Australian pacer Mitchell Starc struck in the very first delivery of the opening Test match against England to dismiss opener Rory Burns for a golden duck. Before coming into the game, Starc faced a lot of criticism for his poor form with some even calling for his exclusion from the Test squad. However, Starc proved everyone wrong by taking a first-ball wicket in the high-octane Ashes match at The Gabba to help Australia gain an early lead over the touring England side.

In Starc's defence, this isn't the first time the Australian bowler has wreaked havoc on his opponents early in a Test match. Starc has a history of being one of the most effective wicket-takers in the first few overs of a Test match. Strac has taken 13 wickets in the first over of a Test innings since 2014, the most by any bowler in the world right now. For comparison, England's star pacer James Anderson has struck 12 times in the first over of a Test match during the same period.

Starc is also topping the ODI charts in terms of most wickets taken in the first over of an innings. Since 2014, Starc has picked 19 wickets in the opening over of an ODI inning, far more than the second-best on the list, Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga. Starc became the first bowler since 1936 to pick up a wicket on the first ball of an Ashes series when he dismissed Rory Burns for a duck on Wednesday.

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test

Coming back to the Ashes, England are in serious trouble, having already lost five wickets for just 100 runs at lunch. After Starc dismissed Burns for a golden duck off the opening delivery of the game, Josh Hazlewood joined the party by capturing two back-to-back wickets of Dawid Malan and England skipper Joe Root for 6 and 0 runs, respectively. Before the lunch break, Australia's new Test skipper Pat Cummins also grabbed a wicket as he dismissed Ben Stokes to put the home side ahead in the match. Cummins struck again after the lunch as he removed Haseeb Hameed for 25 off 75 balls.

Image: cricket.com.au

