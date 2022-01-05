Ashes: Netizens In Love With ENG Spinner Jack Leach's Gesture For Fan; WATCH

The fourth and penultimate match of the five-match Ashes Test series between Australia and England is currently taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Aussies, led by Pat Cummins, have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and are now looking for a series whitewash. The hosts won the games in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne with relative ease.

During the AUS Vs ENG first day’s play at the SCG, a hilarious incident took place. Three Lions’ spinner Jack Leach was seen signing a bald man’s head. During the third session of Day one, the tweaker went up to the fan and gave his autograph on the latter’s head. The fan was overjoyed and his joy knew no bounds. The other fans around also cheered at the top of their voices.

AUS vs ENG: Ashes live score updates

Jack Leach didn’t have much role to play in the first day’s play as the Brits pacers did most of the work. The left-arm spinner rolled his arms for only two overs and gave away only three runs. Leach played the opening Test at The Gabba before being left out for the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Thereafter, he returned to England’s playing eleven for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

On Day one of the SCG Test, Australia ended with 126 for the loss of three wickets in 46.5 overs after opting to bat first. David Warner and Marcus Harris made a steady start as they put on 51 runs for the opening wicket off 21 overs. Stuart Broad, who replaced Ollie Robinson in the XI, separated the duo, getting rid of Warner, who scored 30 runs off 72 balls with six fours.

Harris made 38 runs off 109 balls before James Anderson accounted for his wicket. Marnus Labuschagne looked good for his 59-ball knock of 28 after which he fell prey to Mark Wood. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja were the overnight batters. Ben Stokes failed to get a wicket. In the end, rain played spoilsport on day one and almost half of the day was washed off.

Image: AP