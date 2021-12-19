Ashes: 'No Haircuts, No Autograph Signing' As Australia Issue Strict Protocols For Players

Cricket Australia (CA) has issued strict protocols for players amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Sydney and Melbourne, where the next two games of the ongoing Ashes series are scheduled to be played.

According to The Sun Herald, England and Australian players will no longer be allowed to mix with crowd and sign autographs for fans. As per the report, players from both teams have also been barred from drinking in bars, having haircuts, and working out in public gyms for the remainder of the series.

Cricket Australia issues strict guidelines for players

The new guidelines, according to the report, forbid players from meeting anybody other than family members and close friends. Ashes players must also only go out with family and friends in an outdoor setting, and if they visit an indoor location, they must undergo testing before rejoining the squad. Cricket Australia has also asked players to only gather in a group of three. Players are allowed to dine in restaurants but, not more than three at a time.

Meanwhile, players who have homes in Sydney are allowed to stay with their families; however, they will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests before rejoining the squad. The Australian team for the Ashes series has six players who have homes in Sydney.

"We’re always on high alert. I think it’s a wake-up call for everyone across the game. It’s a wake-up call for sport. It’s not unique to sport in Australia or around the globe. We’re seeing a fair bit of disruption. Everyone now needs to be extra vigilant because we’ve had a very high-profile case of disruption. That’s where we need to make sure there’s social distancing, so we ask everyone to be respectful in the public," CA chief Nick Hockley said on SEN radio.

Earlier, Australian skipper Pat Cummins was forced to stay away from the second Ashes Test after he was deemed a close contact of a person who tested COVID-19 positive. Cummins was replaced in the playing XI by Australian rookie Michael Neser. Though Cummins is now out of the isolation and is expected to play in the Boxing Day Test beginning December 26.

