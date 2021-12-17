Ashes: 'Nostradamus' Ricky Ponting's Prediction On Green's Wicket Comes True; WATCH

Former legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting made headlines on Day 2 of the ongoing pink ball Test between Australia and England, which is the second match of the Ashes 2021-22 series, while he was commentating during the match. Australia started Day 2 of the day-night Test match at the Adelaide Oval on 221/2 and found themselves at 294/4 in the 112th over after losing the wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head. The 112th over was being bowled by England allrounder Ben Stokes, and following the second delivery of the over, the Aussie legend Ponting made a prediction about how Stokes would be looking to bowl to Cameron Green. Stokes went on to bowl out Green in the very next ball, and Ponting’s prediction came true.

Before Stokes bowled the third delivery of the over, Ponting said, “A very distinct change of tactics now for the new batsman Cam Green. They'll get a lot fuller and a lot straighter, they'll target his stumps. Have a look at how he sets up his stance, sets up with a very open front foot”. While Ponting added that an open front foot is a sign of a player who worries about getting lbw, Stokes delivered the ball in the exact length and line as predicted by the former Aussie skipper. On witnessing Ponting’s prediction followed by the stellar delivery from Stokes to dismiss Green, cricket fans on social media were elated and hailed the Aussie legend for being one of the best readers of cricket.

Watch Cameron Green's dismissal and Ricky Ponting's prediction-

"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green - they'll get a lot fuller and a lot straighter, they'll target his stumps."



How did the cricket fans react?

What followed on Day 2 after Cameron Green's dismissal?

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, Australia find themselves on 394/7 after 142 overs of play. Following the dismissal of Green in the 112th over, stand-in captain for Australia, Steve Smith went on to score 93 individual runs, before getting sent back to the dug-out by James Anderson, seven runs short of his century. Earlier on Day 1, David Warner also returned on the individual score of 95 runs. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey also added 51 individual runs to the total score by the Aussies, before getting out.

