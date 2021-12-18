Ashes: Pat Cummins Set To Play Boxing Day Test After Missing 2nd Test Due To COVID Concern

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins is all set to return for the highly-anticipated Boxing Day match against England after being ruled out of the Day-Night Test in Adelaide due to COVID-19 concerns. Cummins was replaced by Michael Neser in a last-moment change after the Australian skipper was deemed to be in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Cummins was immediately placed into isolation by South Australia's Department for Health and Wellbeing.

However, Cummins is no longer in isolation, according to cricket.com.au, and is expected to rejoin the Australian team for the Boxing Day Test. Cummins, according to the report, reached an agreement with the South Australian health department that permitted him to go to Sydney on a chartered flight on Saturday.

Before boarding the trip from Adelaide, Cummins drove himself to the airport. Cummins can resume training after arriving in Sydney since NSW Health has not designated the restaurant where he dined as a source of interstate concern.

Cummins has not returned a positive COVID-19 test as of yet, which is one of the primary reasons why he was allowed to leave isolation before the due date. Cummins has reportedly been allowed to mix with his family but not in large gatherings.

Ashes, 2nd Test

As far as the ongoing Ashes Test is concerned, Australia posted a mammoth total of 473 runs before they declared their innings late on Day 2. While David Warner (95), Steve Smith (93), and Alex Carey (51) all scored a half-century each, Marnus Labuschagne smashed a magnificent century to help Australia post a massive total.

Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser also contributed to the total by scoring a couple of 30s towards the backend of the first innings. Ben Stokes picked three wickets for England and James Anderson picked 2 wickets.

In reply, England have scored 165 runs for the loss of five wickets in their first innings, with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes at the crease. England skipper Joe Root was dismissed earlier in the day for 62 runs by Australian bowler Green. Malan was removed by Starc for 80 off 157 balls in the 52nd over.

Image: AP