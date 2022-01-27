Ashes: Paul Collingwood Says England Players 'deserve Medals' For Coping With Bio-bubble

Paul Collingwood, England's assistant coach has defended his side and said despite his team's 0-4 drubbing in the recently-concluded Ashes, they deserved "medals" for just turning up for the five-match series and that while the team did make mistakes on and off the field it deserves appreciation for fighting it out.

"Yes, we made mistakes, 100%. We made selection mistakes, we made toss mistakes, but the fact we actually turned up and agreed to a five-match Ashes series, the guys should be given medals for that. It would've been much better if we'd done two matches and then three next year. That would've been a great compromise. But no, Australia were not bothered that they were going to receive an England team who were mentally fatigued, they just wanted to get the product out there. They just wanted the Ashes. These guys deserve medals, not criticism. They should be told 'well done' for even going. It's the equivalent of the England football team being asked to go to a World Cup, then from that bubble into the Euros. Would you expect a performance from that scenario? It's ludicrous." Paul Collingwood said speaking to the media from Barbados where the team is currently at, playing against West Indies.

Cricket bio-bubble: You can't even explain what it's like until you experience it

He further went on to speak about the difficulties of living in a bio-bubble and the adverse effects of it on the players' health ."I don't think people have understood the impact and the effects that these bubbles have had. Going to the Ashes off the back of a tough bubble in Dubai, I think was literally one step too far. You can't even explain what it's like until you experience it. The simple fact is you cannot walk out of your front door and as soon as you're told that you cannot do something as simple as going for a coffee, and you are penned in with the same guys. A lot of people will say 'that must be fun' and 'you've got a lovely hotel' [but] it hits you," said the former England captain.

Image: Twitter/@Colly622