Ashes: Ponting Says Scott Boland May Not Play Another Test Despite 6-wicket Haul Vs ENG

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that even though Scott Boland put up an outstanding performance with the ball in the third Ashes 2021 Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it could be the final time the 32-year old represents the country.

Boland ended the second innings with staggering figures of 6/7 as he dismissed several of the England batters in quick succession. As for the Joe Root-led side, they had another deplorable display with the bat as they were all out for just 68 runs in the second innings, having been dismissed for just 185 runs in the first innings.

Ricky Ponting believes Boland may not play for Australia again

While speaking to cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting said, "That could conceivably be the last Test that he plays. It's staggering to think. He's almost 33. He's just taken six for seven. Hoff (Hazlewood) has got to come back. Jhye's probably ahead of him in the pecking order as well." The former Australian captain added that while it will be cruel to replace Boland, the selectors may not have any choice as other stars are ahead of him in the pecking order.

"If there’s any worry at all with (Hazlewood) – which one do they pick out of Richardson and Boland? That's going to be the big selection point, I think. If Hoff's not available, I think you've got to go back to Jhye. In the pecking order of things, he was selected before Boland for Adelaide – I think that's the fair thing to do. It wasn't like Jhye bowled badly in Adelaide either. He got five wickets in the second innings. On the pecking order, it probably deserves to be Jhye, but it would be harsh on Scotty," added the 47-year old.

AUS vs ENG: Scott Boland helps Australia retain Ashes

Scott Boland's incredible bowling display in the third Test match helped Australia defeat England by an innings and 14 runs. In the process, the Pat Cummins-led side also retained the Ashes, having defeated England by nine wickets in the first Test and by 275 runs in the next match. Even though the 33-year old is at risk of losing his spot in remaining Australia vs England matches, he will certainly be remembered for his outstanding display in this match.

