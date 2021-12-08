Ashes: Queensland Police Names Australian Cricketers In Witty Tweet, Roast England Batting

The Ashes fever has not only gripped the fans in Australia and around the cricketing world but also the Queensland Police which can be judged from the tweet posted by them on their official Twitter handle. The Ashes series got underway on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane with Pat Cummins leading the Australia team for the very first time against Joe Root led England.

Australia vs England: Ashes fever grips Queensland Police

While Australia having dominated England on Day 1 of Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test, Queensland Police took to Twitter and provided traffic update in a unique way through a tweet. The Tweet read, "A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner". Looking closely at the Tweet the names of Australian Skipper Pat Cummins, off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green and David Warner have all been mentioned.

BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner #Ashes — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 7, 2021

Australia vs England: Queensland Police roast England batting lineup

England batting lineup on Wednesday was decimated by the Australian pace battery of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood with the visitors being bowled out for 147 runs in their first innings. Skipper Joe Root was dismissed for a duck, while Ollie Pope (35), Jos Buttler (39), Chris Woakes (21) did provide starts but could not play big innings. Queensland Police while taking a shot at the England batting lineup wrote that they are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba.

Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 8, 2021

Highlights from Day 1 of Australia vs England Ashes Test

Mitchell Starc stunned England batting lineup with the delivery of the first wicket by castling the leg stump of Rory Burns. Joe Root was the next to go with Hazelwood getting rid of the England skipper. The Australian pacer also forced the edge from the bat of Dawid Malan. Pat Cummins began his reign as skipper with the important wicket of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who edged the ball to Marnus Labuschagne in slips. The Australian skipper's second wicket of the day was England opener, Haseeb Hameed, having him caught by vice-captain Steve Smith.

England pacer Chris Woakes was Cummins' third wicket while his fourth-wicket of the day, Ollie Robinson, was caught behind by Alex Carey, making it the third catch of the day for the debutant wicket-keeper. The fifth and final wicket for Cummins was of Mark Wood, having him caught by Marcus Harris.

