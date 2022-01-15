Ashes: Ricky Ponting Analysis Marnus Labuschagne's Odd Dismissal; 'Not A Fun Place To Be'

Day 1 of the ongoing Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test witnessed a very bizarre dismissal involving the current World No 1 batsman in Tests Marnus Labuschagne. While playing a promising knock Marnus Labuschagne decided to shuffle across the crease and play flick shots while countering the swing. While Labuschagne's tactic worked to a certain extent, it ultimately cost him his wicket in a bizarre manner.

Aus vs Eng: Ricky Ponting on Marnus Labuschagne Bizzare dismissal

Marnus Labuschagne looked set to score half-century as he reached 44 runs off 53 balls with the help of nine fours. However, he failed to reach half-century after being dismissed in a bizarre manner. The dismissal came in the 23rd over of Australia's first innings. The 35-year-old England pacer Stuart Broad bowled a full-length delivery which Marnus Labuschagne tried to play on the leg side. However, he lost his balance and couldn’t stay in position to play the stroke resulting in him getting bowled around his legs.

While analysing Labuschagne's Bizzare dismissal, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said, "He was trying to do what he did earlier, where he used his feet, shimmied down, got outside the line and flicked him over midwicket. That's what he was trying to do but unfortunately, when he went to move his feet he missed his spikes and hit the outside of his boot so stretched out a bit further than he wanted to and got into a position where it was impossible for him to hit the ball.

He further said, "He'll be embarrassed about getting out, having been there before – having to pick yourself up of the wicket to get off the ground is not a place you want to be".

Australia vs England: Ricky Ponting reflects on his similar type of dismissal

Ricky Ponting also rolled back the years and referred to his dismissal by Jacques Kallis at Adelaide Oval in 2012 when Ponting fell over with the ball crashing onto the stumps. He said, "I haven't laughed about it yet, and I'm not going to laugh about it now either.

He added, "I've been waiting all day to get stitched up in (Seven) comms about it. When it happened a few people looked at me waiting for me to acknowledge it; I didn't say anything but I've just been waiting for a replay to pop up at some stage. It hasn't yet. I'm not going to bring it up anymore. Trust me, the shot at your dignity when you get out in the first place, then when you've got to get up and walk off the field, it's not a fun place to be."