Ashes: Ricky Ponting Picks Replacement If David Warner's Injury Forces Him Out Of 2nd Test

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has picked Usman Khawaja to replace David Warner in the Australia vs England if David Warner is sidelined by a rib injury and is ruled out of the second Ashes Test.

David Warner did not take to the field on the third day at the Gabba and is uncertain to take the field on the remaining days. The player suffered two nasty blows to his ribs while batting. Thankfully the player's X-ray results showed no fracture but the opener could miss the Adelaide Test, which begins on December 16, if he continues to feel discomfort and pain.

"If (Warner) can't play, I think it's probably Khawaja that goes in and opens the batting. Although he hasn't done it in the last couple of years for Queensland, he has done it for Australia before. He's obviously in really good form, so I think that's probably the way to go. I think he's experienced enough, but the fact he hasn't done it for a while would be a bit of a concern." Ricky Ponting said speaking to cricket.com.au.

Ashes 2021: There might be a bit more to it than what we're hearing says Ponting

The 46-year-old further went on to add that there could be a bit more to what we've been hearing about David Warner's injury and that it sure is a worry for the Aussies. "It's a worry that he's not out there at all. We’ll have a better idea when he bats, or if he bats at all in the second innings. I noticed that after he got hit, he came out after one of the breaks, and you could see that he had a little (chest), guard, over that area. I got a bit worried about it then because I've never seen him with a chest guard on before. Even if it’s just bruising, I would think that he'd be out there fielding, so there might be a bit more to it than what we're hearing."

Australia vs England: Joe Root and Dawid Malan lead England fightback

After being bowled out for 147 in the 1st innings, the England openers fell early yet again but the team led by skipper Joe Root (86*) and Dawid Malan (80*) have rescued the side having put together an unbroken 159-run third-wicket partnership to guide the team to 220 for 2 by stumps. The Englishmen are currently trailing by 58 runs.

Image: PTI/ AP