Ashes Series 2021: Hobart Replaces Perth As Venue For Historic Day-night Finale

Cricket Australia has officially announced that the fifth Test of the ongoing Ashes series will now be conducted at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart from January 14. The match was originally scheduled to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth but it has been moved out due to COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia. Cricket Australia decided to shift the Ashes finale from Perth earlier this week after talks with Western Australia officials failed to produce any positive outcome. Western Australia currently has strict restrictions that would have forced players from both teams to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Perth.

Hobart was chosen as the final Test match location after a number of variables, including commercial, logistical, and operational considerations, according to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. The one-off Test between Australia and Afghanistan was intended to take place in Hobart last month, but it was postponed owing to political concerns. It was also one of the primary motivations, according to Hockley, in opting to hold the Ashes final at the Blundstone Arena.

"We considered a range of factors, including commercial, logistical, and operational considerations. On the balance of these, the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men's Ashes Test match. We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to be played in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision," Hockley said.

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test

Australia and England are currently busy playing the first Test of the five-match Ashes series at The Gabba in Brisbane. Bowling first, Australia demolished England for a low total of 147 runs. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England, hitting 25, 35, and 21 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins bowling in his debut Test match as Australian captain picked a fifer to kickstart his journey as his side's new skipper.

In reply, Australia scored 425 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Travis Head, who made a stylish comeback into the Australian Test squad by hitting a magnificent 152 off 148 balls. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also scored a half-century each for Australia before being dismissed for 94 and 74 runs, respectively. England are currently batting in their second innings at 289/8 and has a lead of just 11 runs.

Image: HobartHurricanes/Website