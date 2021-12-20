Ashes: Smith's Brilliant DRS Call Amid Captaincy Comeback Sends Stokes Back To Pavillion

On the fifth and final day of ongoing Australia vs England Ashes 2021 second Test match, Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith made a brilliant call of using the DRS to over-turn the on-field decision of not out. Ben Stokes was just about starting to look settled when Nathan Lyon bowled a brilliant ball and it hit Stokes' pad. While the Australian team's hands went up in appeal the umpire shook his head, but skipper Smith decided to review it and it turns out that he was correct in assuming so as the ball was hitting the off stump and the original decision of not out was overturned meaning Stokes had to walk back to the pavilion.

A huge wicket for @CricketAus and England are in deep trouble now.



Nathan Lyon traps Ben Stokes in front, with Steve Smith’s call for a review proving a genius move ☝️



Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/uF45SvD4rO — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2021

As Ben Stokes walked back to the pavilion, he could not believe that it was out as he shook his head in disbelief. Stokes departed having scored only 12 runs off 77 balls as England stared down the barrel of defeat. "I think he was surprised I think he thought it was missing. He was a bit stunned by the decision," Kerry O’Keeffe said on commentary.

Australia vs England Second Ashes 2021 Test - Day 4 and 5 Recap

Australia did well to extend their lead over England in their second innings as they scored 230 for the loss of nine wickets and then decided to declare. Marnus Labuschange was again in top form as he scored a half-century before being dismissed by Dawid Malan. Travis Head was also excellent having scored 51 runs off 54 balls.

Australia started their bowling exceedingly well as Steve Smith caught out Haseeb Hameed who has been in terrible form so far in the Ashes. Rory Burns and Dawid Malan tried to stabilise England's innings but they could not as Jhye Richardson sent Burns packing at 34 in 95 balls. Joe Root departed just as he was looking settled at 24 runs off 67 balls. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were also dismissed soon after but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes did superbly well to stabilise England's innings. However, Chris Woakes soon was bowled out by Richardson on 44 off 97. Buttler seems to be in it for the long run as he is batting on 25 runs off 159 balls and looks like he will continue to carry on in hopes of earning a draw for them.

Image: AP