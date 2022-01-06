Ashes: Steve Smith 'leaves' Netizens In Splits With Unorthodox Postures At Crease; Watch

In the ongoing Australia vs England fourth Test match of the Ashes Series, the Australian team has been dominating with the bat. They managed to get to 416 runs on Day two after the second half of Day one was washed out owing to bad weather. While Usman Khawaja will be stealing the headlines for the SCG Test with his sensational century, Steve Smith was seen leaving a ball bowled by Stuart Broad which was going wide on the leg side in a hilarious manner. Cricket fans on social media absolutely loved the style in which he 'left' the ball.

From Walsh school of leaving the ball pic.twitter.com/0SIy79H8Im — 🇮🇳🇮🇳Bharat Army 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@BhartArmy) January 6, 2022

Will Steve smith ever be normal???? pic.twitter.com/RHGMfv7v8J — Imran (@Immy8774) January 5, 2022

Steve Smith leaving the ball..😂 pic.twitter.com/NmdqIb4maY — Prashanth Sankar (@Prash_Sankar) January 6, 2022

The art of saying - I'm letting this one go, animated yet effective — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) January 6, 2022

Absolutely hilarious. I wonder why he does that coz that takes extra effort than normally leaving the ball. But who are we to question his technique. He's got the runs...he's the champ! It's all good as long as it works for him. — Rublu (@Rubluez) January 6, 2022

Hahaha Smithy is showing to Broad "how we can do Surya-Namaskar on the ground"....just loving it! 🏏❤❤❤❤🏏#SmithyKaSwag 👌😍#Ashes — Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) January 6, 2022

Australia vs England: Day 1 and 2 Recap

On Day one of the SCG Test, Australia ended with 126 for the loss of three wickets in 46.5 overs after opting to bat first. David Warner and Marcus Harris made a steady start as they put on 51 runs for the opening wicket off 21 overs. Stuart Broad, who replaced Ollie Robinson in the XI, separated the duo, getting rid of Warner, who scored 30 runs off 72 balls with six fours. Harris made 38 runs off 109 balls before James Anderson accounted for his wicket. Marnus Labuschagne looked good for his 59-ball knock of 28 after which he fell prey to Mark Wood. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja were the overnight batters.

On Day two though everything has gone the Australian cricket team's way as they are running rampant. Especially Usman who completed his century and got to 137 runs in 260 balls with Mitchell Starc alongside him who got to 34* in 60 balls. Earlier, Steve Smith got out after completing his half-century with 67 runs in 141 balls and skipper Pat Cummins departed having scored 24 off 47. Nathan Lyon came on to score some quick runs and get them past 400, the spinner scored a quick 16 runs in just seven balls. Australian skipper Cummins decided to declare once they reached 416 runs for the loss of eight wickets. England is currently on 13 runs of five overs and will have a huge task ahead of them. While a win for the English team will have little effect on the result of the series with Australia already 3-0 up, it would still be a morale boost if they manage to win.

Image: Cricket Australia/Twitter