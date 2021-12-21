Ashes: Steve Smith Reveals How 2 Missed Calls From Pat Cummins Decided His Captaincy Fate

Steve Smith's return to captaincy ended with Australia beating England by 275 runs in the 2nd Ashes Test to take 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Smith was the stand-in skipper for the 2nd Ashes Test in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins who was ruled out after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case. However, the former Australia skipper revealed how he was informed hours before Australia vs England 2nd Test regarding leading the team.

Adelaide Test: Steve Smith reveals how Pat Cummins passed on the captaincy message

Revealing about how he was informed about the captaincy for the Adelaide Test Steve Smith said, "It's been an enjoyable week leading this team in Pat's absence and carrying on what we started last week at The Gabba. I didn't have a lot of notice, I only found out that first morning when I had two missed calls from Pat and a message from JL (head coach Justin Langer). I thought 'gee, something is going on here'.

He also spoke about slipping back into his vice-captain role when Pat Cummins rejoins the squad in Melbourne. He said, "It brought back some old memories in a way and I had fun out there, but it's Patty's team. I'm the vice-captain and I will help him any way I can. That's my job. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going into what should be an amazing Boxing Day Test."

Recap of Australia vs England 2nd Test

Australia outplayed England in the 2nd Ashes Test to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The Steve Smith led team beat Joe Root's men by 275 runs in the Pink-ball Test which was played at the Adelaide Oval. Australia batting first scored a total of 473-9 in the first innings. England in reply was bundled out for 236 runs in their first innings. Steve Smith decided not to enforce follow on after taking a lead of 237 runs. The home team went on to post 230-9 on the board to set a target of 438 runs courtesy of half-centuries from Labuschagne and Travis Head.

England in reply found themselves to 105-6 inside 60 overs before Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes started to revive the innings. They went on to bat for more than 30 overs, but Jhye Richardson finally dismissed Woakes to give the hosts a chance to close the match. England was then soon bundled out for 192 with Richardson claiming his maiden five-wicket haul to guide Australia to a comfortable victory.