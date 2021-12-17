Ashes: Steve Smith's 'no-run' Call To Marnus Labuschagne Dubbed 'best Thing On Internet'

The second day of the ongoing pink-ball Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval ended with the visitors at 17/2 with a trail of 456 runs on their head. Australia earlier declared their first innings on 473/9 after Marnus Labuschagne scored his sixth Test century, Steve Smith fell seven-run short of his century and Alex Carey scored his maiden half-century.

The Aussies have dominated the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22, while Smith and Labuschagne have emerged as two of the best Aussie players of the match so far. However, both cricketers were also involved in a hilarious moment on the first day of the match, when Smith was batting on the individual score of 10 runs, while Labuschagne was at the non-striker’s end, having added 94 runs to Australia’s score.

Steve Smith's 'no-run' call to Marnus Labuschagne

The Australia skipper for the Adelaide Test was facing a delivery by James Anderson when he failed to hit the ball and took a step forward, only to shout the ‘no-run’ call to Labusagchne standing on the non-striker’s end. Meanwhile, as Smith and Labusagchne emerged as the best players for Australia after day’s play, the video of the hilarious ‘no-run’ call started getting viral on social media. Fans hailed Smith for the call and said most of them are watching the video on loop.

Fans say 'Test cricket is unimaginable without Steve Smith'

Another fan mentioned the Aussie stand-in skipper for being a proper entertainer and said Test cricket is unimaginable without him. Meanwhile, a few of the cricket enthusiasts also tweeted a video of Marnus Labusagchne calling ‘no-runs’ and compared the similarity between him and Smith.

Can't even imagine test cricket without smith ... Proper entertainer — ANKIT (@VintageSRKian) December 16, 2021

On the match front, Australia are in a commanding position currently in the match, as after scoring 473 runs, the Aussies were able to dismiss openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns on the score of six and four runs respectively within seven overs. Mitchell Starc dismissed Rory Burns in the first ball of the third over, while Hameed was sent back by debutant Michael Naser before the play stopped due to heavy lightning and expected rainfalls.

(Image: cricket.com.au/FOX/Twitter)