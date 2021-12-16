Ashes: Stuart Broad Achieves Huge Milestone, Joins Tendulkar & Ponting In This Elite List

England pacer Stuart Broad on Thursday joined an elite list of cricketers after he received his 150th Test cap ahead of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Broad became only the third English cricketer to reach the milestone after James Anderson and Alastair Cook, who have represented England in 167 and 161 Tests matches, respectively. Also, note that Broad and Anderson are still active cricketers and they will continue to add to their tally of most Test matches in their career.

Meanwhile, Broad is No. 10 on the list when it comes to the overall record of most Test matches in career. India's Sachin Tendulkar is on top having represented his country in 200 Test matches during his illustrious career of more than 25 years. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is second on the list with 168 Test matches. Steve Waugh of Australia is third on the list despite being level at 168 games with Ponting. Anderson is fourth on the list with 167 matches followed by Jacques Kallis (166), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (164), Rahul Dravid (164), Alastair Cook (161), and Allan Border (156).

Ashes 2021-22

Coming back to the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia, the home side is currently on top having won the first Test in Brisbane. England looked in poor touch at The Gabba, leaving just 20 runs to chase for Australia in the final innings. Batting first, England were bowled out for 147 runs. In reply, Australia posted a mammoth total of 425 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Travis Head, who made a stylish 152 off 148 balls, and also from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also scored a half-century each for Australia before being dismissed for 94 and 74 runs, respectively. England could muster only 297 runs in their second innings thus losing the game by 9 wickets.

In the second Ashes Test, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. Steve Smith took over as Australia's captain for the match after Pat Cummins was ruled out following having deemed the close contact of a person who returned a positive COVID-19 result. Michael Neser replaced Cummins in the starting XI for the second Test match. England have also made a couple of changes to their playing XI as veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson have come in place of Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

As far as the second Ashes Test is concerned, Australia have scored 144 runs in 57 overs for the loss of 1 wicket in the form of Marcus Harris. David Warner is currently batting alongside Marnus Labuschagne at 75 and 58 runs, respectively. Broad, who received his 150th Test cap for England, is the sole wicket-taker as of now.

Image: AP