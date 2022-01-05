Ashes: Stuart Broad Brings Out His Dance Moves After Dismissing Warner | WATCH

England pacer Stuart Broad dismissed Australian opener David Warner for the 13th time in Test cricket on Day 1 of the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Warner walked back to the pavilion on an individual score of 30 runs off 72 balls, and Broad, enthralled on picking his wicket, celebrated by showing off his dance moves.

Warner’s dismissal came late in the rain-hit day during the 21st over and Broad’s effort paved way for the wickets of Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne.

David Warner speaks about his dismissal

As per a report by AP, Warner expressed his thoughts on his dismissal by Broad and said, “It is one of those things where a bowler bowls a lot at you and he obviously pitches the ball on the right areas a lot of the time. He’s very consistent, holds his length well, and tries to create that false shot, which today I tried to drive the ball too straight where the other ones I drove through the covers was a bit squarer.” He further said that it was disappointing to get out but added it was great to see Stuart Broad out there.

England finally get a breakthrough as David Warner edges a Stuart Broad delivery to second slip, though we have another rain delay at the SCG! 🌧️



Only 46.5 overs of play in rain-hit Day 1 of Sydney Test

As Day 1 ended with 46.5 overs of play, Australia found themselves at 126/3 in the first innings, while Broad, James Anderson, and Mark Wood contributed with one wicket each. Warner and Harris added 51 runs for the first wicket off 128 balls, before the latter added 60 runs off 110 balls before the Aussies lost both batters in quick succession. Labuschagne returned after scoring 28 runs off 59 balls, while Harris earlier scored 38 runs in 109 balls.

Rain delays allowed only 21 overs of play in the opening two sessions on Wednesday, while runs and wickets came quickly in the final session as Australia found themselves at 126/3 at stumps. Steve Smith remained unbeaten on six runs with Usman Khawaja on four at the other end.

Notably, Stuart Broad was recalled to the England squad for the fourth Test, after being omitted for the Melbourne Test. He dismissed Warner to justify his selection and prove that he is one of the most threatening England pacers in Test cricket.

