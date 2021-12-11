Ashes: Technology Malfunction Grips Gabba Test Yet Again; Power Trouble Halts Broadcast

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test ended with the host comfortably winning the match by 9 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The Gabba Test will be remembered not only for the records but also for all the technological lapses which took place during the 1st Ashes 2021 match which ended in four days.

Ashes 2021: Technological malfunction take centre stage on Day 4

Cricket Australia on Saturday took to social media to confirm news about the power issue which affected the live broadcast of the Gabba Test. The Tweet read, “There has been a power issue affecting the broadcast compound at the Gabba, resulting in the world feed going down and all resulting technology not working,”.

.@CricketAus confirms there's a power issue at the Gabba affecting the broadcast around the world. Hopefully back ASAP! Tune in to the ABC radio feed in our match centre for commentary from the ground #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2021

Earlier the Ben Stokes no-ball controversy had grabbed headline after it was revealed that the technology used by the TV umpire to detect no-balls was damaged prior to the start of the match, and the first Ashes Test. Earlier, the on-field umpire was responsible for calling a no-ball by a bowler but the ICC, in August this year, decided to hand over the duty to the third umpire. Australia’s Ashes broadcaster Channel 7 revealed Stokes had overstepped the front crease 14 times in Thursdays’ opening session and had only been called twice for a no-ball.

Ashes 2021: Australia take 1-0 lead against England

Nathan Lyon finally managed to claim his 400th test wicket as Australia managed to save the first Ashes test on Saturday winning the match by 9 wickets. England resumed Day 4 on an overnight score of 220-2 with Joe Root and Dawid Malan at the crease. However, once both the batsmen were dismissed the visitors batting lineup crumbled yet again losing eight wickets for 77 runs to be all out for 297 in their second innings, setting Australia a modest victory target of 20 runs to clinch the series opener. The home team completed the target after losing only David Warner's wicket. England hasn’t won a test in Australia in a decade since winning the Ashes here in 2010-11 and hasn’t won a test at the Gabba since 1986, a stretch that is almost guaranteed to continue.

Image: Cricket Australia/ Instagram