Ashes: Twitter Goes Berserk After Mitchell Starc Gets Rory Burns With First-ball Stunner

The form of Mitchell Starc ahead of Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test has come under question with legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne calling for his exclusion from the team. However, the left-arm pacer silenced his critics with a cracker of first delivery to dismiss England opener Rory Burns at the ongoing Test at Gabba forcing the fans to flood social media with tweets.

Australia vs England: Mitchell Starc wicket of Rory Burns

Mitchell Starc's delivery to dismiss Rory Burns is the ball of the Ashes series so far. The left-arm quickie running in full speed to bowl the first ball produced a full delivery, which found a way past Burns's legs to hit the leg stump. Rory Burns shuffled towards the off stump to deal the swing however it became difficult to keep out the delivery after getting into a terrible position due to his initial movement. The dismissal led to animated celebrations by the Australian who had made the best possible start to the match and the series.

Fans react to Mitchell Starc wicket of Rory Burns

Well got up a bit late today .... but the first thing that I saw was THE AMAZING first ball by #mitchellstarc to dismiss Rory Burns. Wow 🤩 Absolute Beauty 💞#Ashes #CricketAustralia — Rushikesh Dhavale (@RushikeshDhav14) December 8, 2021

What a spark delivery by #mitchellstarc to dismiss #roryburns and start the biggest rivalry of test cricket at Gabba in style.⚡️#Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/h08oWNH4eS — Srujan TM (@SrujanTm) December 8, 2021

Taking wicket in first ball is not everyone's cup of tea #mitchellstarc #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Tyn4k75wcu — Prasanna (@Me__Prasanna) December 8, 2021

Ashes: England in trouble after Australia pace battery demolition

England find themselves in deep trouble with seven batsmen back to the pavilion and just 117 runs to show on board. England won the toss and opted to bat first however the decision backfired for Joe Root with Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc doing early damage.

The first-ball wicket for Mitchell Starc set the tone for Australia to have a go at England batting lineup, as he bowled Rory Burns around his legs. After Mitchell Starc, it was time for Josh Hazlewood to find himself among the wickets, forcing the edge from the bat of Dawid Malan and England skipper Joe Root. Pat Cummins then got the wicket of all-rounder Ben Stokes.

After lunch, Australia was able to get yet another wicket with Haseeb Hameed being caught by Steve Smith off Pat Cummins. Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope did hold the fort by putting up a decent partnership. However, Mitchell STarc broke the partnership by having Buttler caught behind the stumps to give Carey his second Tets victim. Olie Pope's fighting knock of 35 runs was ended by Cameron Green who had his maiden Test wicket with Josh Hazelwood taking the catch.