Ashes: Netizens React To Steve Smith And Marnus Labuschagne Bowling In 2nd Test

On the final day of the second Australia vs England Ashes Test match, Australian stand-in skipper Steve Smith decided he wanted to have a go at bowling. He was not the only one though as star batsman Marnus Labuschange also was given a chance with the pink ball. And it is fair to say that they did not disappoint at all as Smith who bowled one over conceded no runs making his only over a maiden. Labuschange on the other hand bowled four overs and conceded 10 runs but he also bowled two maiden overs.

Cricket fans were in an absolute frenzy on social media as they absolutely loved that he picked up the ball. Some are poking fun at Aussie pacer Pat Cummins who is Australia's skipper for the Ashes series while others are just simply surprised to see Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange pick up the ball. Take a look at the best reactions from social media on Smith picking up the ball.

See, a bowler can captain Australia. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 20, 2021

I reckon Steve Smith has been underbowled by his captain today — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 20, 2021

That was Steve Smith's first maiden in Test cricket since August 2019.#Ashes — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 20, 2021

of all the things i thought id see today, Steve Smith bowling wasn't one of them #Ashes — Jono Baruch (@JonoBaruch) December 20, 2021

This is some pretty tidy leg spin bowling by Labuschagne #Ashes — Peter (@nutwals) December 20, 2021

Australia vs England Second Ashes 2021 Test - Day 4 and 5 Recap

Australia did well to extend their lead over England in their second innings as they scored 230 for the loss of nine wickets and then decided to declare. Marnus Labuschange was again in top form as he scored a half-century before being dismissed by Dawid Malan. Travis Head was also excellent having scored 51 runs off 54 balls. Australia started their bowling exceedingly well as Steve Smith caught out Haseeb Hameed who has been in terrible form so far in the Ashes.

Rory Burns and Dawid Malan tried to stabilise England's innings but they could not as Jhye Richardson sent Burns packing at 34 in 95 balls. Joe Root departed just as he was looking settled at 24 runs off 67 balls. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were also dismissed soon after but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes did superbly well to stabilise England's innings. However, Chris Woakes soon was bowled out by Richardson on 44 off 97. Buttler seems to be in it for the long run as he scored 25 runs off 171 balls and looks like he will continue to carry on in hopes of earning a draw for them. Buttler has the support of Ollie Robinson for now but the question remains if they can see out and earn a surprise draw for their team.

Image: AP/@CricketAus/Twitter