Ashes: Unbelievable Scenes As Jos Buttler Gets Hit Wicket After 207-ball Knock; WATCH

Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 on Monday by bowling out England on the score of 192 runs in the fourth innings. Chasing a target of 468 runs in the fourth innings, England batter Jos Buttler became the talking point of the final day of the Test, as he faced a grand total of 207 balls and scored 26 balls, before returning to the pavilion, following his dramatic wicket. Buttler was facing a delivery by Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson when he accidentally clipped the stumps with his foot and was deemed hit-wicket out.

Cricket.com.au took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and tweeted the video of Buttler getting out in a dramatic way. As Richardson bowled the final delivery of the 110th over of England’s second innings, Buttler found himself facing the pacer. Jhye pitches the ball in the perfect place while Buttler goes a bit too deep into his crease looking to manipulate a single through the off-side but only manages to wreck the stumps with his heel. Buttler scored 26 runs off 207 balls during his 258-minute long knock, at a strike rate of 12.56.

Watch Jos Buttler's dismissal

What a way to end an epic innings! 😲



That's the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

England get wrapped up at 192 runs in the fourth innings-

Buttler and Chris Woakes were two of the players who tried their best to bring England in the game by stitching a seventh-wicket partnership of 61 runs off 190 balls. Following Woakes dismissal on the individual score of 44 runs off 197 balls, Buttler added another 12 runs to England’s score off 87 balls during his partnership with Ollie Robinson, before adding four runs off 46 balls for the ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad.

However, following Buttler’s dismissal, England were wrapped up on the score of 192 runs while chasing the fourth innings target of 468 runs. Australia earlier scored 473 runs in the first innings of the match, before England got bowled out at 236 runs in their first innings. Australia added another 236 runs to their score in their second innings, while England failed to achieve the target. Australia now head into the third Test match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) that will get underway from December 26.

