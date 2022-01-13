Ashes: Usman Khawaja Retains Spot In Playing XI For Hobart Test; Harris Bows Out

Usman Khawaja has retained his spot in the Australian men's Test side following his outstanding performance in the fourth Ashes Test against England last week. After two back-to-back centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Khawaja kept his position in the side. On Thursday, Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed that Khawaja will open the batting alongside David Warner. Marcus Harris has been dropped from the playing XI for the fifth Test match, according to Cummins, to make room for Travis Head.

Khawaja made his return to international cricket after a gap of three years. He was included in the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test in place of Head, who returned a COVID-19 positive test and was forced to vacate the No. 5 spot. In his first match back since 2019, Khawaja scored a twin century and became only the third Australian cricketer to achieve the feat in Sydney. Khawaja scored 137 runs off 260 balls in Australia's first innings and followed that up by smashing an unbeaten 101 runs off 138 balls in the second innings.

''Uzzie and Davey have earnt their spots to open the batting but the reality is they're both 35 years old. While that doesn't mean anything in the short term, there will be a day when we need to some more openers. This is more of a case of someone demanding a spot rather than Marcus losing his spot due to form,'' Cummins said of Khawaja's inclusion in the side.

Scott Boland under scanner

Meanwhile, Scott Boland, who made his Test debut against England during the ongoing Ashes series, is being scrutinised ahead of the fifth and final Test match. Boland will have to pass a fitness test before being confirmed for the Hobart Test, according to Cummins. If Boland is ruled out of the series finale on Friday, Jhye Richardson might step in to replace the 32-year-old bowler.

"Scotty's ribs are the only factor. He'll give that a go, if he's not in then Jhye and Michael Neser are both fit. We'll work that out this arvo," Cummins told reporters.

Australia's Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland/Jhye Richardson.

As far as the ongoing Ashes series is concerned, Australia have won the high-octane bilateral encounter courtesy of three wins in the first three games. The fourth Test match in Sydney ended in a draw despite some superb performances by Australian batters. The fifth and final Test match of the series is slated to begin on January 14.

Image: AP