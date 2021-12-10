Ashes: Why David Warner Didn't Take The Field On Day 3 Of 1st Test Vs England

Australian batter David Warner did not take the field against England on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test match in Brisbane. After Australia were bowled out for 425 runs on Day 3, Jhye Richardson replaced Warner as a substitute fielder in England's second innings.

Warner did not play as he is recovering from an injury sustained on Day 2 of the first Test, according to sources. The left-handed batsman had to deal with a brutal blow to the chest from England all-rounder Ben Stokes, which is why he chose not to field in the third innings of the game.

According to Fox Sports, Warner was sent for scans last night and found to be free of any serious injury. Warner, on the other hand, is reportedly in pain due to injured ribs, and may not return to the field for the remainder of the game. Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey said that a blow on the chest can be very nasty at times as it can take some time to heal. Hussey said that he had suffered a similar injury once, adding "I was still feeling the pain six weeks later."

Warner continued to bat despite the knock to his ribs and went on to score 94 runs in the first innings. Warner was eventually dismissed in the 56th over by Ollie Robinson after the Aussie opener attempted to scoop one over the covers and ended up giving Stokes an easy catch.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia vs England 1st Test so far

England, at the time of writing, were batting at 127/2, with skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan at the crease. Earlier, Australia finished their first innings with a mammoth lead of 278 runs, courtesy of some brilliant batting by Travis Head, who made a stylish comeback into the Australian Test squad by hitting a magnificent 152 off 148 balls.

Meanwhile, England were bowled out for just 147 runs in their first innings. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England.

Pat Cummins, who was bowling in his debut Test match as Australian captain, picked a fifer to kickstart his journey as his side's skipper.

Image: PTI