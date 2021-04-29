Ashish Nehra Birthday: Virat Kohli Showcases Sense Of Humour, Makes Fun Of Ex-pacer; WATCH

On Thursday, April 29, several Indians took to social media to wish Indian cricketing legend Ashish Nehra on his 42nd birthday. The left-arm pacer represented the country in all formats of the game and ended his career with staggering figures despite an injury-hit career. On the 42nd Ashish Nehra birthday, here is a look at a throwback video featuring Virat Kohli showcasing his humour when he made fun of Nehra, among other details.

Ashish Nehra birthday: 2017 throwback when Virat Kohli made fun of Nehra

In 2017, Virat Kohli appeared on Gaurav Kapur's popular show, Breakfast with Champions. Prior to Kohli, Ashish Nehra had also appeared on the show and the episode was a huge hit. Kohli told Kapur that he was inspired to come to his show after watching Nehra's previous episode.

While Nehra is commonly known for his swing and death bowling, he is also famously known for his fun-loving nature and knack for sharing interesting stories from the Indian team dressing room. Hence, it is not surprising that Kohli wanted to appear on the show and share his opinions about Nehra. Fans can watch the throwback video between Kapur and Kohli below.

Ashish Nehra career

Despite battling through multiple injuries and having as many as 12 operations, the Ashish Nehra career was a glittering one. The pacer played his last game for team India during the series opener of the three T20Is between India and New Zealand in 2017 before receiving a farewell from his teammates in front of his home crowd in Delhi. Nehra retired with staggering figures of 44 wickets in just 17 Test matches, 157 wickets in 120 ODIs and 34 wickets in 27 T20Is.

Ashish Nehra net worth

Having had such an outstanding career in spite of the multiple injury setbacks, it is unsurprising that Ashish Nehra has accumulated a lot of wealth over the years. According to caknowledge.com, the Ashish Nehra net worth as of 2021 is approximately USD 4.7 million (approximately Rs. 35 crores). Most of this income can be attributed to his massive BCCI salary, IPL contracts and private businesses.

The Indian legend had one of the most expensive IPL contracts and his salary increased over the years. Ashish Nehra is believed to have begun with an IPL salary of â‚¹1.6 crore at Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before moving to Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013. His contract at PWI was worth â‚¹3.9 crore before having contracts worth â‚¹2 crore and â‚¹5.5 crore at the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.