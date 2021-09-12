Ashish Nehra Reveals Why Jasprit Bumrah Delivers Consistently In Test Cricket

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra has revealed why Jasprit Bumrah is so reliable with the ball in Test cricket. Nehra noted on Sony Sports Network that Bumrah does not repeat his errors and knows when he needs to put in the effort. Bumrah did not take many wickets in the Test series, according to Nehra, but the ones he did take came at vital times. The former Indian pacer lauded Bumrah's bowling abilities, praising the yorker he bowled to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in the fourth Test.

Bumrah, according to Nehra, knows how to completely erase the pitch from the equation, as he did in the fourth Test match at The Oval. Before Bumrah came in with reverse swing and decimated England's batting line-up, the track at The Oval was praised as batter-friendly. Bumrah did not allow many runs to be scored, which helped other Indian bowlers to extract from the pressure and deliver wickets. Bumrah picked a total of four wickets in the game.

India vs England

India won the fourth Test match by a whopping 157 runs. The four pacers played a crucial role in delivering Virat Kohli the result he expected going into the fourth Test. The series was levelled at 1-1 after the completion of the third match at Headingley, where England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs. However, Kohli and his men bounced back strongly in the fourth Test to take the series lead once again. Apart from the four pacers, Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with the ball to help India take all 20 wickets in the fourth Test.

The fifth and final Test match, which was scheduled to take place between September 10-14, was called off by the BCCI and the ECB following the Indian side's failure to field a team at Old Trafford. The BCCI and the ECB are working to reschedule the final Test to a later date next year. However, it has been learnt that the ECB has written to the ICC asking the apex cricketing body to decide the outcome of the fifth Test. As per reports, the ECB expects a forfeiture would be granted by the ICC so it can claim insurance for the losses.

(Image: AP)