Ashley Giles Says England Players Are Committed To Support BLM This Summer Games

Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, has said that the players are keen on renewing their support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the upcoming summer.

It all happened when international cricket had resumed in July last year after a forced coronavirus break when England had hosted the West Indies in a bilateral Test series behind closed doors. Both teams paid tribute to the late US citizen George Floyd who was brutally murdered earlier in 2020 and even though the English team continued to practice supporting the BLM movement in the subsequent series against Ireland, it was discontinued during the home bilateral series against Pakistan and Australia that followed.

However, it did not go down well with West Indies pace legend Michael Holding and called the revised stance as 'pretty lame' and went on tell the Sky Cricket Show that he would be bruising his knee until he goes into his grave had he still been playing.

Now, it seems that the issue has been escalated and the England cricket team management is trying to reconsider its decision of implementing the BLM practice w.e.f. upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

'I do think they are keen on doing something as a team': Ashley Giles

"I think there is an intention for them to do something. This is something I know the team have talked about a lot and I have with certain members of the team and management. Like all of us they feel very strongly about all discrimination, whatever that is, there is a list as long as our arm of the different types", said Ashley Giles while speaking to Sky Sports.

"Individuals within that group are individuals and we respect each and every one of them for their different thinking about these things. If it was an individual statement of some sort, we'd support that, they are adults. But I do think they are keen on doing something as a team", he added.

England will next be seen in action when they host New Zealand in a two-match Test series that gets underway next Wednesday.

The BlackCaps will be touring England to participate in a two-match Test series against Joe Root & Co. next month. The first Test will be played at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's between June 2-6, whereas, the second and final Test match will be played in Edgbaston between June 10-14.