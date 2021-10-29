Last Updated:

Ashley Mallet Passes Away At 76; Hogg & Fans Mourn Australian Off-spin Legend's Demise

Former Australian spinner Ashley Mallett on Friday breathed his last in Adelaide as he was battling cancer, reported Australian media

Ashley Mallett

Former Australian spinner Ashley Mallett on Friday breathed his last in Adelaide reported the Sunday Morning Herald. As per the report, the 76-year-old had been battling cancer. Mallett is behind only Nathan Lyon (399 wickets) and Hugh Trumble (141) among Australia's most successful Test offspinners. The Australian media report suggest, Ashley Mallett earned universal acclaim as an off-spin bowler of the highest quality. He also earned the nickname 'Rowdy' for his quietly-spoken nature.

Ashley Mallett was born in 1945 in Sydney. Mallet was selected for the 1968 Ashes tour after just one Sheffield Shield season and thereafter was the most constant slow-bowling ally during the period of the captaincy of Ian Chappell and the pace of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. In Australia's 1969–70 tour to India, Mallett took 28 wickets and was an instrumental component of Australia's last Test series victory there for 35 years. Mallett's 8 for 59 against Pakistan in 1972 was the eighth-best bowling performance by an Australian in a Test innings.

After his final Test in 1980, Mallett wrote heavily for newspapers and publishers, including biographies of his forebear Clarrie Grimmett and his captain Ian Chappell.

Coming to Ashley Mallett's cricketing stats, the 76-years-old played 38 Test matches and took 132 wickets. Mallet played 9 One-Day International and took 11 wickets. 

