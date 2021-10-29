Ashley Mallet Passes Away At 76; Hogg & Fans Mourn Australian Off-spin Legend's Demise

Former Australian spinner Ashley Mallett on Friday breathed his last in Adelaide reported the Sunday Morning Herald. As per the report, the 76-year-old had been battling cancer. Mallett is behind only Nathan Lyon (399 wickets) and Hugh Trumble (141) among Australia's most successful Test offspinners. The Australian media report suggest, Ashley Mallett earned universal acclaim as an off-spin bowler of the highest quality. He also earned the nickname 'Rowdy' for his quietly-spoken nature.

Ashley Mallett was born in 1945 in Sydney. Mallet was selected for the 1968 Ashes tour after just one Sheffield Shield season and thereafter was the most constant slow-bowling ally during the period of the captaincy of Ian Chappell and the pace of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. In Australia's 1969–70 tour to India, Mallett took 28 wickets and was an instrumental component of Australia's last Test series victory there for 35 years. Mallett's 8 for 59 against Pakistan in 1972 was the eighth-best bowling performance by an Australian in a Test innings.

After his final Test in 1980, Mallett wrote heavily for newspapers and publishers, including biographies of his forebear Clarrie Grimmett and his captain Ian Chappell.

Former cricketers & fans react to Ashley Mallett's death

Drift through the wonders of life, drop on the lives of many and put a spin on a great story. All the ingredients of a great man through the thread of his craft as an offie. Thanks for the memories and friendship Ashley Mallett #cricket #talesoflife — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 29, 2021

Sad news about Ashley Mallett. In David Frith’s words: ‘Tall and facially not at all dissimilar to Benaud, he used his height to effect, bowled a nagging length and gave the ball a sharp tweak that drew response from even the deadest wicket, his pace then a good deal brisker’. pic.twitter.com/gpLRf4KB0p — Browser on the Boundary (@BoundaryBrowser) October 29, 2021

RIP, Ashley Mallett. Good spinner, great writer. Great ironic Aussie nickname ("Rowdy", because he was so quiet). Maybe now that they're both in the big cricket field in the sky, he can get to bowl that over to Kerry Packer he was supposed to in 1977... — Sunil Awasthi (@sa9321) October 29, 2021

RIP Ashley Mallett. An underrated pre-curser to Shane Warne. I adored Thommo, Lillee and the gorgeous West Indian Cricketes in my teenage years but you flew under the radar. — Bouffie (@kbouffler) October 29, 2021

Coming to Ashley Mallett's cricketing stats, the 76-years-old played 38 Test matches and took 132 wickets. Mallet played 9 One-Day International and took 11 wickets.

(Image: ICC-International Cricket Council- Facebook)