Ashrita Shetty: All You Need To Know About SRH Team 2021 Star Manish Pandey's Actor Wife

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey has been a prominent player in the Indian cricketing circuit for a long time now. The right-hander made his international debut back in 2015 and has featured in 26 ODIs and 39 T20Is for his country, ever since. Pandey is an agile fielder and an attacking middle-order batsman and he rose to prominence in the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he became the first Indian player to score a century in the prestigious tournament.

Who is Manish Pandey wife - Ashrita Shetty?

While Manish Pandey has made headlines for his on-field exploits, the cricketer has also been in the news for his personal life. The cricketer married Tamil actor Ashrita Shetty on December 2, 2019, in Mumbai. The Manish Pandey wife, Ashrita Shetty was born on July 16, 1993. The Ashrita Shetty age currently is 27.

The actor is also recognised for winning the ‘Clean & Clear Fresh Face’ beauty contest in 2010. Ashrita made her film debut in 2012 with a Tulu movie titled Telikeda Bolli, which did not perform well at the box office. Some of her popular films include Indrajith (2017), Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum (2014), Telikeda Bolli (2012), and Naan Thaan Siva (unreleased). Prior to doing films, Ashrita Shetty also did several TV commercials.

Ashrita Shetty Instagram

Ashrita Shetty keeps her fans updated about her activities through Instagram. The Ashrita Shetty Instagram account is full of aesthetic pictures. She has a fan following of 147k on the photo and video sharing app.

Manish Pandey news

Manish Pandey's IPL 2021 stint has started on a decent note personally. The dynamic batsman has registered scores of 61* and 38 in the first two matches. However, his contributions haven't been enough as SRH have lost both games from commanding positions. Pandey will look to help his side get back to winning ways by taking up the responsibility.

SRH's next game is against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Orange Army will look to cause a quick turnaround by beating Mumbai as a loss in the fixture will seriously jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

