Ashton Agar Net Worth, Earnings, Personal Life And Top Stats Of Australian All-rounder

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar produced one of the best spells of his T20I career, claiming 6 wickets for 30 runs from 4 overs during the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20. Following the superb bowling display from the left-arm spinner, the Australia side beat New Zealand by 64 runs to win the 3rd T20I in the 5-match T20I series.

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 recap

Batting first, Australia posted 208/4 from 20 overs thanks to a brilliant batting performance from skipper Aaron Finch and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. While Finch scored 69 runs from 44 balls, which included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes, Maxwell blasted 70 runs from 31 balls, which was studded with 8 boundaries and 5 sixes. He even smashed Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for 28 runs in a single over.

In reply, New Zealand could only muster 144 runs in 17.1 overs. Opener Martin Guptill was the top scorer for the side with 43 runs from 28 balls that were laced with 2 boundaries and 3 sixes. Devon Conway was the other top scorer for the side with 38 runs from 27 balls which had 5 boundaries and 1 six. Apart from Agar, Riley Meredith picked up two wickets, while Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson picked up a wicket apiece.

Ashton Agar stats

Speaking about Ashton Agar stats, the 27-year-old has featured regularly in Australia’s limited-overs line-ups in the past few years. So far, the left-arm spinner has played 14 ODIs and 30 T20I matches for his country where he has managed to pick up a total of 48 wickets.

Ashton Agar net worth

Speaking about Ashton Agar net worth, according to celebsagewiki.com, the cricketer has a net worth of about $1 million-$5 million (₹36.6 crores). The net worth estimation varies because it is difficult to forecast the spending habits of the cricketer over the years. Ashton Agar’s wealth comes mostly from playing cricket.

Agar's net worth also includes property in Perth. According to urban.com.au, Agar has spent $2.25 million in the pricey waterfront suburb Dalkeith. The three-bedroom home, built in 1990, sits on 1,165 sqm and features a tennis court and resort-style swimming pool. Before this property, the cricketer had a house at beachside Scarborough where he owned a four-bedroom townhouse since paying $660,000 in 2016 shortly after making his international T20 debut for Australia.

Ashton Agar brother

The cricketer has two brothers — Wes Agar and Will Agar — who are also cricketers. Ashton has represented Australia in all three formats of the game, while his other brother Will plays grade cricket. Wes Agar who is the youngest among the three has played List A cricket and is also part of the Adelaide Strikers team in the Big Bash League. In 13 first-class matches, Wes Agar has 37 wickets, while in 13 List A matches he has picked up 20 wickets.

