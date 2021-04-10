Ashwin Attempts New Action Against DC; Netizens Liken It To Kedar Jadhav's Unique Bowling

Returning to white-ball cricket after nearly 6 months, Ravichandran Ashwin has had a tough night in the ongoing clash between CSK and DC at the Wankhede stadium. The veteran off-spinner who has had a great run in the Test for India in the past 6 months, was taken to the cleaners by CSK batsmen in his first outing itself this season. While it was Moeen Ali first who took on Ashwin, former India player Suresh Raina continued to unleash wrath upon the veteran off-spinner.

However, the moment of the match came during Ashwin's second over when he attempted a change in action to deceive in-form Moeen Ali. After being clobbered for consecutive boundaries, the off-spinner ran in to bowl with a different action - as he halted a bit before releasing the ball and flattened his arm further drawing it closer to his waist. The change in action was quickly noticed by commentators and fans, alike, who drew comparisons with Kedar Jadhav's action.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Ashwin, it's a bad idea to remind a CSK batsman of Kedar with that action. They will take on you more. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2021

One of Ravichandran Ashwin's variation is pretending to be Kedar Jadhav and putting a fear in the batting line up. — Heisenberg â˜¢ (@internetumpire) April 10, 2021

Ashwin doing a Kedar style bowling..

Side arm n low ðŸ˜ — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) April 10, 2021

Kedar Ashwin ðŸ˜….. Reminding CSK of Kedar Jadhav with that action ðŸ¥³ #CSKvDC — Monu (@crixmonumanya) April 10, 2021

Ashwin just bowled a Kedar Jadhav. Also, raise your hand if you miss Kedar Jadhav's bowling. I definitely do. #IPL2021 #CSKvsDC — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) April 10, 2021

Ashwin learning new tricks from Kedar Jadhav school of bowling masterclass. #CSKvDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/5M2rt1j5Ll — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 10, 2021

Ashwin had a rough night in the first game of the season as he conceded 47 runs off his four overs. The Indian off-spinner picked the only wicket of Moeen Ali after he was taken to the cleaners by the English all-rounder who walked in to bat at number 3.

Suresh Raina returns with a bang

Having lost a couple of early wickets, CSK looked to be in troubled waters until Suresh Raina walked in and carried out the rescue act along with Moeen Ali. The Chennai stalwart started slow but soon notched up his half-century with a huge maximum. The former India player, who announced retirement from international cricket last year, also smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back sixes. After 13.4 overs, Raina had scored 51 off 33 balls with 4 sixes at a strike rate of 154.55.

Image Credits: PTI