Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Bangladesh U-19s 'aggression' Despite Ugly Spat With India U-19s

The final of the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup ended controversially when underdogs Bangladesh ended up beating the favourites and defending champions India. This historic win gave Bangladesh its first-ever World Cup but the essence of the sport was lost when the players from both sides got involved in a physical altercation after the match. According to Indian skipper Priyam Garg, it was the Bangladeshi players who went out of line and overdid their celebrations.

Ravichandran Ashwin sees no wrong in Bangladesh U-19s behaviour

While many would consider the Bangladesh players to be over the top, India's prime Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin saw no wrong. Ashwin tweeted to congratulate the Bangladesh team on its World Cup victory and acknowledged the high level of intensity that the team showed from ball 1. Ashwin himself plays the game aggressively and can often be noticed as heavily animated on the cricket field.

Well done Bangladesh on winning the under 19 World Cup, it looked like a team that meant business from the very first ball. #Under19WorldCup #Bangladesh — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 9, 2020

Ashwin's fans, however, were quick to point out the distasteful behaviour that was showcased by the winners.

Didn't look like the team by their aggressive behavior. Uncalled for. Best of luck to the youngsters from bangladesh — Subash (@subashclty) February 10, 2020

ICC to penalise Bangladesh U-19s players?

The entire match was a heated encounter between the two teams on Sunday where both sides could be observed using abusive language against each other. Bangladesh got involved in some over the top celebrations and the moment the winning run was hit, the entire squad swarmed the field and started pushing and shoving the Indian players. Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali condemned the behaviour and Indian skipper Priyam Garg proceeded to call the behaviour "dirty". It is reported that the ICC is looking into the matter.

