Ashwin Hails Ponting's 'cricket Literacy' As DC Coach Accurately Predicts Green's Wicket

While commentating on Saturday's second Ashes Test, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting perfectly anticipated the dismissal of batter Camaron Green. Ponting, who is known for his aggressive tactics and mental foresight while playing for Australia, accurately predicted Green's dismissal just before England all-rounder Ben Stokes delivered the ball that got him out. The incident occurred during the 112th over on Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide.

"Green's stumps will be targeted by England bowlers because of his open batting stance," the veteran cricketer said, and the Australian batsman was clean bowled by Stokes the following delivery.

"Very distinct change of tactics for the new batsman Cameron Green. They will get a lot fuller and straighter, they will target his stumps. Have a look at how he sets up in his stance. He sets up with a very open front foot. That is generally a sign of someone who is very worried about getting LBW, doesn’t want to get their front foot too far across into the line of his stumps," Ponting was heard saying while commentating for 7 Cricket.

The video of Ponting's on-point prediction has since been doing rounds on social media. India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has played under Ponting's coaching in the IPL, took to Twitter to hail the legendary Australian cricketer's literacy rate. Here's how Ashwin reacted to Ponting's perfect prediction.

Ashes, 2nd Test

As far as the ongoing Ashes Test is concerned, Australia posted a mammoth total of 473 runs before they declared their innings late on Day 2. While David Warner (95), Steve Smith (93), and Alex Carey (51) all scored a half-century each, Marnus Labuschagne smashed a magnificent century to help Australia post a massive total.

Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser also contributed to the total by scoring a couple of 30s towards the backend of the first innings. Ben Stokes picked three wickets for England and James Anderson picked 2 wickets.

In reply, England have scored 163 runs for the loss of four wickets in their first innings, with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes at the crease (at the time of writing). England skipper Joe Root was dismissed earlier in the day for 62 runs by Australian bowler Green.

Image: PTI/iplt20.com