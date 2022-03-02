Ashwin Hopes 'tide Will Turn' For 'seriously Good' India Domestic Star, Sends Best Wishes

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media on Wednesday to compliment Tamil Nadu cricketer Baba Indrajith. Indrajith's remarkable domestic batting average since 2016 was shown in a tweet from ESPNcricinfo, which Ashwin reshared. According to statistics, Indrajith has the best batting average among Indian players who have played at least 25 first-class games. Ashwin praised Indrajith as a "seriously good batter" and expressed hope that the "tide will turn" for him soon.

"A seriously good batter. Good luck and best wishes @IndrajithBaba The tide will turn," Ashwin wrote in his tweet. The statistics show that globally Afghanistan's Bahir Shah (69.02) has the best batting average in first-class cricket since 2016, followed by New Zealand's Devon Conway (68.41). South Africa's Obus Pienaar (67.07) comes third on the list and Indrajith (66.10) sits a row below him. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is fifth on the list with an average of 63.47.

The tide will turn🤩 https://t.co/1ayDGYVHJD — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 2, 2022

Indrajith is currently playing in the 2021-22 edition of the Ranji Trophy, where he is representing the Tamil Nadu side led by Vijay Shankar. In the opening game of the season against Delhi, Indrajith scored a magnificent century. He followed that up with another century against Chhattisgarh a few days later. The 27-year-old cricketer has played 55 first-class games for Tamil Nadu since his debut in 2013. He has scored 3636 runs at an average of 52.69. He has 11 centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name.

Ashwin on verge of new milestone

Meanwhile, Ashwin will next be seen in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Ashwin is on the verge of becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. If Ashwin takes five more wickets in his next Test match, he will surpass the legendary Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The first Test between India and Sri Lanka is all set to be played in Mohali between March 4 and March 8.