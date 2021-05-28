Ashwin Opens Up On Playing IPL 2021 Without Sleep For 8-9 Days; 'It Was Really Stressful'

Team India's elite off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was last seen in action during the IPL 2021 has opened up on why he pulled out of his name in the middle of the tournament. Ashwin recently on his YouTube channel recalled playing in the IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak in India. Currently, Ashwin is serving his quarantine period in Mumbai with his better half and two daughters before he fly to the United Kingdom to play the ICC World Test Championship Final and five-match Test series against England.

On April 26 this year, Ravichandran Ashwin announced that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin and extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. However, a week later, the IPL was postponed indefinitely following the breach of multiple bio-bubbles across teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reported the first cases from inside the bubble as two of their players returned positive results. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad also reported infections the following day, prompting BCCI to suspend the tournament due to safety reasons.

Ashwin recalls playing IPL 2021 amidst 'stress' due to sleepless nights

Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel recently backed his decision to pull out his name from the IPL 2021. Ashwin also shared why he decided not to continue his IPL stint and said that almost all his family members had contracted the ungodly virus and some even were admitted to the hospital.

"Almost everyone from my place had got affected due to COVID. In fact, a few of my cousins also got admitted and were serious and they somehow recovered, " the 34-year-old off-spinner said on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

"I couldn't sleep for almost eight-nine days. Since I couldn't sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL and go home midway. In fact, when I left around that time, I had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter. But still, I did what was required at that point of time. Anyway, after that, I thought there won't be any cricket for some time," added Ashwin.

"In between, when people in my house started recovering, I thought of coming back into the IPL and that's when IPL was called off," Ashwin said.

Ashwin Suggests 'free Ball' To Be Added For Bowlers

In his Twitter post, Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a valuable suggestion as he wishes a new rule to be introduced in cricket that will benefit the bowlers in an era when the game is dominated by the batsmen. In fact, Ashwin has proposed a new concept while replying to former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on social media. Recently, Sanjay Manjrekar had urged cricket fans to share their thoughts about what they think of some aspects of the game mentioned in the column of a daily publication that has peeved him a little bit. As soon as it came to Ashwin's notice, he came forward and wrote that free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner then mentioned that he wants a free ball introduced ll for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-strikers end early and concluded by saying that a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs off the bowlers' analysis and total.

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay)