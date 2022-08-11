Ashwin Over Sundar In India's T20 World Cup Squad? BCCI Source Reignites Selection Debate

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee member has reportedly ruled out Washington Sundar from the team’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia after the all-rounder was snubbed from the Asia Cup 2022 squad. As reported by Inside Sport, a member of the selection committee revealed Sundar is not in their plans for the quadrennial event and has been asked to work on his fitness. However, the BCCI official went on to add that veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin will be preferred over Sundar for the World Cup squad.

Speaking about the possibility of Sundar playing in the World Cup, the selection committee member said, “He is a great asset for the India team. But at the moment, he needs to work on his fitness and wait for his chance. We have spoken to him about T20 World Cup. Ashwin will be preferred in Australia. Washington will be back up in case of injury in T20s for now."

Ravichandran Ashwin & Washington Sundar's recent runs

While Ashwin played for India in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies, Sundar is yet to play any international game this season. He last played for the national team in 2021, before picking up an injury. Sundar’s exclusion from the Asia Cup squad was not surprising for fans but the fact that he is already out of contention for the World Cup, has turned the heads of many.

Sundar has been in great form recently, having notched up a five-wicket haul for Lancashire on his County Championship debut. He has played two games for the County side so far and has contributed with eight wickets at an average of 24.75. He will make his Team India comeback during India’s upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, R Ashwin made his comeback in the T20I format during the T20 World Cup last year due to his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He has evolved himself into an allrounder who can steady the innings when required and this certainly helps his selection case. Ashwin has 64 wickets to his name in 54 T20Is and will be a key player for India in the Asia Cup 2022.

India's squads for Zimbabwe tour & Asia Cup 2022

India's squad for Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan