Ashwin Reacts To Bizarre Victorian Cricket Game Involving 2 'Mankad' Wickets; 'Oh Really?'

There has been a long-standing debate over 'Mankading' with fans and former cricketers having differences of opinion over the previous incidents. The recent episode of 'mankading' came to limelight during a Victorian grade cricket tournament match between Casey South Melbourne and Kingston Hawthorn. Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to the controversy.

Victorian grade cricket 'Mankad' controversy

The incident happened towards the end of Casey South Melbourne’s chase against Kingston Hawthorn, with the bowler running out the batter at the non-striker end. Kingston Hawthorn paceman Sen Sathyajith ran out two Casey South Melbourne players to help his club win the match by 13 runs.

Chasing 204 for victory, Casey South Melbourne were cruising at 5/172 in the 40th over. However a couple of quick wickets fell, and Sathyajith ran out No. 8 batter Isaiah Jassal at the non-striker’s end to leave the Swans reeling at 8/181. With Casey South Melbourne needing 14 runs required for victory, Sathyajith ran out No. 9 batter Sachin Halangode at the non-striker's end as well, securing the win for the team.

According to Fox Cricket report, in both instances, the umpires were seen confirming with the Hawks captain whether he wishes to uphold the appeal. Under Cricket laws, the bowler is permitted to run the non-striker out if he or she is out of their ground at the instant when the bowler would be expected to release the ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin's reaction to latest 'Mankad' controversy

The link of the latest Mankad controversy was shared by one of the fans on his Twitter account. Ravichandran Ashwin, while reacting to the tweet, asked the fan if he read more about the incident. Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted:

Oh no really?🙈 did you read further about the incident? — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 24, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin mankading controversy

Ravichandran Ashwin in the past has been involved in mankading incident involving his current Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler.

The incident happened in IPL 2019. Chasing 185, Rajasthan Royals were crusing at 108/2, with Buttler batting on 69, after which the controversial run out triggered a collapse. RR finished on 170/9 and lost the match by 14 runs. Ashwin's run-out of Buttler had triggered the 'spirit of game' debate.