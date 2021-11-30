Ashwin Recalls Almost Quitting Tests; 'Where Is My Future Headed, Only Format I'm Playing'

Ravichandran Ashwin was at the heart of India's bowling attack in their recent Test match against New Zealand which ended in a draw. He produced some superb figures taking three wickets in the first innings and three again in the second but sadly India was not able to pull off the win. In a recent interview with fellow national and Delhi Capitals teammate Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin opened up about the difficult time he endured the last few years and he even thought of retiring from Test cricket.

"To be very modest about what is happening in my life and my career over the last couple of years, I did not know if I would go on to play Test cricket when we were in the pandemic, in the lockdown," Ashwin told Iyer in a video uploaded to BCCI.tv. "I had not played (India's) the last Test in Christchurch (which began on February 29, 2020). I was standing at the crossroads thinking whether I would play Tests again, where is my future headed, do I get into the Test team which is the only format I am playing. But God has been kind and I have been able to turn things around. I then shifted to Delhi Capitals when you (Shreyas) were the captain and things have changed ever since," he said in the interview shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle.

Ashwin talks about India vs New Zealand 1st Test

New Zealand managed to escape in the latest Test match with just a wicket left as Black Caps' Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra somehow managed to hold on and earn their side a draw. India had the opportunity but were unable to seize it. Speaking about the match R Ashwin said it took him a while to come to terms with the draw as they were so close. He compared to the Test in Jamaica once where they were in a similar situation and were unable to take the match over the line for a win.

Talking about the game, Ashwin said, " After the game, it is still sinking in, the fact that we could not win, we were so close yet so far. It's a tough thing to get over for me. It happened once in Jamaica where we could not cross the line, on the last day we were trying to force a victory but could not get it. It takes some time for me especially as a bowler bowling in the last innings, but it just did not happen today."

Image: BCCI