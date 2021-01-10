Ashwin Reveals He Too Faced Racial Abuse In Sydney In 2011; 'Don't Know Why They Do It'

Team India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he too was subjected to racial abuse at Sydney during a tour earlier in 2011 as the Men in Blue reported yet another incident of racial abuse faced by Mohammad Siraj in the ongoing test match Down Under. On Day Four of the third Test against Australia at the SCG on Sunday, the play was halted for ten minutes and six spectators were asked to move up the stands and sit after the Ajinkya Rahane-led India complained to the umpires of Siraj being hurled racial abuses by spectators in the stand. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashwin narrated his previous experiences of facing racism in Australia, especially in Sydney, and termed the behaviour as unacceptable.

At the end of the 85th over of Australia's second innings, Siraj walked up to the umpires along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane to report the incident following which the police asked the spectators responsible to leave the stand. Siraj was subjected to racism from the spectators at the SCG while he was standing at the boundary rope after completing the 85th over. It is important to note that incidents of racism such as this have led to live matches being called off across sports; however, this particular match is being allowed to continue at the SCG despite it being the second such incident.

Ashwin reveals he was subjected to racism in 2011

"Adelaide and Melbourne were not as bad, but like I said this has been a continuous thing in Sydney, I have dealt with it in the past, the fans here tend to get nasty, I do not know why they do it, unless and until it is dealt with, people don't find the necessity to look it in a different way. I was surprised to see some section of the crowd going on with it and they were not pulled up for it, it was surprising to see, this issue had to be dealt with, disappointing is a very mild word for this issue, I must say," Ashwin said while replying to an ANI query during the virtual press conference.

"I would like to point out something, this is my fourth tour to Australia and Sydney especially here, we have had these type of experiences in the past as well. I think one or two times players have reacted to this in the past and they have gotten into trouble, it is not because of the player, it is because of the way the crowd has been reacting. The fans have been quite nasty, but this is one occasion where they have gone one step ahead, it is a case of racial abuse, we lodged an official complaint yesterday and we brought it to the notice of the umpires. It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age, we have evolved as a society and this roots to the upbringing, this should be dealt with an iron first, by iron fist I mean the way we deal with it," he added.

CA issues apology, launches investigation

Following the incident on Sunday, Cricket Australia issued a statement reaffirming their 'zero tolerance' policy towards discriminatory behaviour. The board also launched an investigation parallel with the New South Wales police to provbe into the incident. They also 'unreservedly' apologised to the Indian team.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

