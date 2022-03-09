Ashwin Reveals Kapil Dev's Heartening Gesture After SL Test; 'Very Sweet Of Kapil Paaji'

During Team India's first test against Sri Lanka at Mohali, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history by surpassing legendary all-rounder and former skipper of the national side, Kapil Dev in the list of highest wicket-takers for the country in the longest format of the game. Ashwin picked up a total of six wickets in the match and took his tally to 436 Test wickets in 85 games. In the process, the 35-year-old cricketer surpassed Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets from 131 games.

Revealing his feelings in a video shared on Twitter by BCCI, Ashwin reveals Kapil Dev sent him a bouquet after he surpassed the legendary allrounder’s wicket tally. “Very sweet of Kapil paaji. He has actually sent a bouquet home. He has also sent a small hand-written note congratulating me for crossing him,” Ashwin said. Notably, Ashwin now follows veteran bowler Anil Kumble in the list of highest wicket-takers. Kumble tops the chart with a total of 619 Test wickets to his credit. Meanwhile, further into the video, Ashwin spoke about getting inspired by legends like Kumble, Kapil, Sachin Tendulkar, and also Harbhajan Singh.

Ravichandran Ashwin on drawing inspiration from Indian cricket legends

"But you know, sometimes people do forget that people like Kapil Dev, people like Sachin Tendulkar, people like Anil Kumble, people like Harbhajan Singh -- those who have done incredible things in the past are one the reasons why I am sitting here today,” Ashwin added. Notably, he surpassed Harbhajan's tally of 417 Test wickets during the series against New Zealand in 2021. The 35-year-old has the best Test figures in an innings of 7/59 and has notched a record no. of 30 five-wicket hauls in the process. He is currently the only bowler in the top-5 wicket-takers list of India to have played less than 100 matches, which showcases the lethal bowling skills possessed by him.

Ravichandran Ashwin's dominance in ICC Men's Test player rankings

Having made his debut for India over a decade ago as an off-spinner, Ashwin has also become a reliable batter for the team over time, apart from his impeccable mettle in the bowling department. He sits third in the ICC men’s Test allrounder rankings with 347 points, while Ravindra Jadeja tops the list with 406 points. Ashwin is also the no.2 ranked Test bowler with 850 points behind Aussie skipper Pat Cummins.

