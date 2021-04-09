Ashwin Schools Pak PM Imran Khan Over Remark Linking Rapes To Women's Dressing

Lambasting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent remarks on rape, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin schooled the former Pakistan skipper on Twitter. Quoting a media report over Imran Khan's comment linking rapes to how women are dressed, Ashwin in an apparent aim at the Pakistan PM, urged for 'better parenting.' The Indian off-spinner also remarked that 'today will determine our tomorrow's' as he rubbished Imran Khan's comments.

Let's do better parenting please.

"Today will determine our tomorrow's". https://t.co/MnDtUVvCLd — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 9, 2021

Pak PM faces backlash

Days ago, the Pakistan Prime Minister hit a new low when he opined that the increase in rape cases was linked to how women dress. Khan drew flak for his comments as he not only blamed women’s dress for a rise in rape cases in his country but also advocated that women should keep themselves covered in veil. "Vulgarity is to blame for the rise in cases of sexual violence in Pakistan," he was quoted as saying.

The Pakistani Prime Minister further went on to remark that laws alone cannot help in bringing down cases of sexual violence against women, when asked of his government's plans. Khan said that some fights cannot be won by laws alone and advised women to cover up to prevent temptation. He further said that the concept of 'pardah' (traditional head covering) in Islam is intended to "keep temptation in check".

“If you keep increasing vulgarity in a society, then definitely there will be this impact,” he said “What is the whole concept of observing the veil? It is so that there is no temptation in society. Each individual does not have the willpower or strength, if you keep increasing obscenity in the society and if you don’t care, then there are impacts of such things,” the Pakistani PM was quoted.

In response to his comments, Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith lashed out at the Pakistan PM with a Quranic verse. Jemima, who was married to Khan from 1995 to 2004, tore into the misogynist statement by saying that “the onus is on men.”

A number of human rights organisations released a statement condemning Pakistan PM’s “factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous” remark and demanded an apology. “Through this statement, and others made prior to this, the Prime Minister has actively fostered and promoted rape culture and rape apologia,” the statement read. The organisations pointed out Khan's previous comments while noting that 'there is a discernable pattern in his statements, which reveals his own regressive views on rape and sexual violence."

