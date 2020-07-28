Ashwin Stokes Debate On Technology To Correct 'grave' Disparity Between Batsmen & Bowlers

Team India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called for technology to correct the 'grave disparity' existing between the bowlers and batsmen and opined that the runs should be disallowed if the batsman at the non-striker's end 'backs up' before the ball is bowled. The spin wizard expressed the need for technology to restore parity as far as the front line (popping crease) was concerned and went on to elaborate in layman terms of how there was an uneven plain between the bowlers & batsmen. Ashwin urged the cricketing universe to 'restore the balance' in an 'increasingly tough environment for bowlers'. Further, Ashwin also said that the same technology used to call front-foot no-balls in a T20 game could be used for the same above mentioned purpose.

"Many of you will not be able to see the grave disparity here, so let me take some time out to clarify to the best of my abilities. If the non-striker backs up 2 feet and manages to come back for a 2, he will put the same batsmen on strike for the next ball", Ashwin wrote on Twitter. "Putting the same batsmen on strike might cost me a 4 or a 6 from the next ball and eventually cost me 7 more runs instead of may be a 1 and a dot ball possibility at a different batsmen. The same will mean massively for a batter wanting to get off strike even in a test match", he added.

Ashwin stokes technology debate to restore parity

Just hope that technology will see if a batsmen is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!!Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned. #noball #dontbackup — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020

It is time to restore the balance in what is an increasingly tough environement for the bowlers. #thefrontcrease #belongs to #bothparties @bhogleharsha we can use the same tech that we are proposing for a no ball check 120 balls in a T 20 game. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020

TV Umpires to call front-foot no-balls in ODI Super League

The front foot no-ball rule is all set to change during the inaugural ICC ODI Super League after ICC decided that front-foot no-balls will be monitored exclusively by the third umpire. According to the report in ESPNCricinfo, the latest rule will be used during the England vs Ireland ODI series, which will be the first series under ICC ODI Super League. ICC had previously used the technology on a trial basis during the ODI series between India and West Indies which was held last December. After being satisfied with the results from the outcome of the trials, the ICC then decided to leave the allow third-umpire to take a call on front-foot no-balls during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia.

