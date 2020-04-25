Cricketer Ashwin Takes A Cheeky Dig On People Flouting Social Distancing Norms In Chennai

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took a cheeky dig at the situation in Tamil Nadu earlier today as locals crowded markets ahead of the complete lockdown from Sunday onwards in 5 major cities of the state. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin posted a picture of a crowded market and remarked that the virus is on 'sale' now. He added that scary times lie ahead.

The virus is on sale now. We can buy it or just share it with people living with us. 🦠 Scary times ahead. pic.twitter.com/QAii932qF7 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, several locals flouted social distancing norms in Chennai as they crowded in markets ahead of the curfew imposed by the state government from April 26-29. It is reported that the locals also crowded due to the Home Ministry's order to open non-essential shops which was clarified later. The state has so far reported 1,821 positive cases. While 960 people have recovered from the disease, 23 people have died due to the Coronavirus.

Complete lockdown in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday announced that a complete lockdown will be enforced in state capital Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. The Chief Minister has also announced a complete lockdown in Salem and Tiruppur from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM.

Meanwhile, a nationwide lockdown till May 3 as announced by the Prime Minister on April 14 has already been enforced. The announcement of a complete lockdown means that barring essential services, a strict ban shall be imposed on other activities within the given dates. Small shops selling fruits and vegetable will not be allowed to operate between the given dates. Essentials like groceries, vegetables and fruits will be available in mobile shops arranged by the city corporations. However, wholesale vegetable and fruit markets shall continue to operate.

Online delivery of food items has been allowed and employees of IT companies in these areas must work from home. Government and private offices including the Registrar's office will not be allowed to function between April 26 and April 28/29. Medical services, revenue and disaster management, and Aavin milk will be allowed while 33% of employees in Central Government offices and banks have been permitted to carry out essential work. ATMs will also remain operational during this period.