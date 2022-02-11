Ashwin's Comments On Shastri Contradicts Rahane's 'purely Instinctive' AUS Series Claim

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday revealed that someone else took credit for decisions he made during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year. Rahane, who led a young Indian side to victory in absence of Virat Kohli and other biggest names, told journalist Boria Majumdar that "someone else" took the credit for certain decisions that he made during the Test series in Australia. Now, an old video of Ravichandran Ashwin has gone viral on social media, where he can be seen giving the credit to former head coach Ravi Shastri.

During his interview with Boria, Rahane had said that it was his decision to bring Ashwin in the 9th over in Melbourne because the wicket was looking damp. Rahane said the idea came to him instinctively and he brought Ashwin, who delivered and picked two back-to-back wickets. The video that has gone viral, on the other hand, shows Ashwin giving the credit to Ravi Shastri. Ashwin can be heard telling India's former fielding coach R Sridhar that Shastri had already told Rahane to give him the ball inside the first 10 overs.

"The decision which I made in Melbourne to bring Ashwin in the 9th over was completely instinctive and that played off. It got Matthew Wade out and Steve Smith out in two overs. That was my decision which was purely based on my instinct because the wicket was looking damp. When fast bowlers were throwing down deliveries in the first three-four overs, I felt like I can use Ashwin in Melbourne," Rahane said in his interview.

What did Ashwin claim?

Meanwhile, Ashwin had made the video last year where he allegedly gave Rahane's credit to Shastri, an incident about which the Mumbai cricketer referred to in the interview. "

Ravi Shastri came into the dressing room and boomed, ‘ASSHHHH, get the ball in the first 10 overs’. I was just wearing my pants. I thought ‘in Melbourne he wants me to bowl in the first 10 overs’. It might be damp, it might spin, I have told Jinks (Rahane)’. Bumrah bowled a good spell. Jinks then gave me the ball and the first ball I bowled, it spun a lot and bounced as well. I was like wow," Ashwin said in the video which he shared on his official YouTube channel. Below is the video of Rahane and Ashwin giving contradictory statements.

"It was my decision to bowl with Ashwin inside 10 over in Melbourne"

-Ajinkya Rahane



But Ashwin in his yt video said it was Ravi Shastri's decision



