Ashwin's 'replace Mankading' Pitch Gets Him Into Twitter Row; Shamsi Says No-holds Barred

While the world of cricket remains divided over Mankading, with some even considering it against the Spirit of Cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin made an intriguing pitch to keep batsmen from leaving the non-striker's end early. The Indian off-spinner suggested adding a free ball for bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-strikers end and a wicket of that ball would reduce 10 runs from the opposite team's and bowlers' total. The suggestion quickly received contention as a netizen termed reducing runs from bowlers' tally as 'nonsensical'. What ensued was a Twitter debate between the Indian spinner and the netizen, both arguing Ashwin's pitch to substitute mankading.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who himself ran out an in-form Jos Buttler in 2019 IPL at the non-striker's end, pointed out that the 'mental trauma' after Mankading is what stops plenty of bowlers from doing it. As the Indian bowler presented his point of view, South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi came forward to extend support to the practice of Mankading. The South African, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2016 and has 27 ODI & 31 T20 international wickets, advocated Mankading to restrain batters from leaving the crease early.

In a tweet later re-tweeted by Ashwin, the Proteas spinner said that all bowlers should Mankad 'without any fear' as it is within the rules of the game. Countering the popular narrative, Shamsi argued that why should a bowler take lessons on 'Spirit of Cricket' when it is actually the batsmen that 'stealing yards'.

The mental trauma that the bowlers may go through stops them from doing it. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021

@ashwinravi99 I think all bowlers should do it without any fear.. its within the rules of the game



Why must the bowlers get abused about "spirit of cricket" when it's actually the batsmen that are stealing yards and THAT is against the spirit of cricket



That's the real truth👆 https://t.co/toELW0z7wc — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) May 29, 2021

'Let’s add a free ball': Ravichandran Ashwin

Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar had earlier urged passionate cricket fans to share their thoughts about what they think of some aspects of the game mentioned in the column of a daily publication that has peeved him a little bit. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also asked the fans and readers to let him know what rule changes they would make to better their viewing experience.

As soon as it came to Ashwin's notice, he came forward and wrote that free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. The Tamil Nadu offie then mentioned that he wants a free ball introduced ll for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-strikers end early and concluded by saying that a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs off the bowlers' analysis and total.

Ashwin's infamous Mankading incident

It so happened that during an IPL 2019 league game between the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler when the latter had walked out of his crease while the off-spinner was about to deliver the ball. What really stood out here was that the then Punjab skipper had dislodged the bails without even giving a formal warning to the batsman. Buttler's wicket was the turning point as Punjab won the contest but R Ashwin was criticised for his action by former cricketers and experts. However, there were many who had backed him as well.

Ashwin opens up on 'stressful IPL 2021

On April 26 this year, Ravichandran Ashwin announced that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin and extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel recently backed his decision to pull out his name from the IPL 2021. Ashwin also shared why he decided not to continue his IPL stint and said that almost all his family members had contracted the ungodly virus and some even were admitted to the hospital.

"I couldn't sleep for almost eight-nine days. Since I couldn't sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL and go home midway. In fact, when I left around that time, I had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter. But still, I did what was required at that point of time. Anyway, after that, I thought there won't be any cricket for some time," Ashwin said.