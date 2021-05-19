Asia Cup 2021 Postponed Due To Sri Lanka's COVID Spike; Next Slot Likely Only Post-2023 WC

The Asia Cup, which was earlier shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was on Wednesday called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in the island nation. The Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018, was scheduled to be held in June but Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it will be difficult for them to conduct the tournament.

"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," De Silva told reporters.

The tournament was supposed to be hosted by Pakistan but since India were unlikely to travel there due to geopolitical tension between the two nations, it was shifted to Sri Lanka. With all the teams planning for their Future Tour Programs (FTPs) for the next two years, the continental showpiece might now only find a slot after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup. The Asian Cricket Council headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is yet to make a formal announcement.

Due to multiplying cases of COVID-19, the Sri Lankan government has put a 10-day ban on international air travel. Sri Lanka are touring Bangladesh for a limited-overs series while they will host a second-string India team for a six-match white-ball series in July.

Team India's Second String To Get Sri Lanka Chance In July

Team India is all set to play three one-day internationals and three T20Is as they will be touring Sri Lanka in July. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed an itinerary to the BCCI and it sees both teams locking horns in three ODIs first, followed by the T20I matches. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, 19 and it will be followed by the T20I series running from July 22-27.

As per the itinerary, India's white-ball squad would arrive in Sri Lanka on July 5 and will depart on July 28. Team India will have to serve a week-long quarantine which will be split into two sets. The first quarantine set says visitors have to go undergo three days of hard quarantine inside their rooms followed by four days where the squad can train but with their movement strictly restricted to just the hotel and the ground. The report also suggests that to keep the safety of the bio-bubble in mind, it is almost certain that the series will be played behind closed doors.

