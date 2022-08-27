Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights: AFG Beat SL By 8 Wickets

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 opener, star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said, "Amazing journey (Afghanistan's 100th T20I) so far. It's a great achievement for us. This is a format we are famous for. We have done so well in the last few years. Happy and hopefully it keeps continuing. There are a few areas we have to work on and there are areas we are struggling for few years. Our batting department - we can be much better."

He added, "This Asia Cup and World Cup is a great opportunity for us to get the experience. We learn from our mistakes and we get better. In our fast bowling, we were struggling before. Now we've got some good fast bowlers. The more we play, the more we got better."