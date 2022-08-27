Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights: AFG Beat SL By 8 Wickets

Quick links:
An utterly dominant Afghanistan side kickstart their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in an emphatic fashion by defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets and 9.5 overs to spare. Captain Mohammed Nabi led from the front by picking up two wickets, while Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up three. In reply, the two openers of Afghanistan added the bulk of the runs. Hazratullah Zazai scored an unbeaten 37, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 40.
Just as it seemed that Afghanistan were on the verge of leaving a mark by recording a 10-wicket win, they suffered their first dismissal, with Wanindu Hasaranga dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. After 7 overs, Afghanistan have scored 86 runs for the loss of just one wicket and now need only 20 more runs to win.
Afghanistan are off to a flyer as they have already smacked 31 runs in three overs. As a result, they just require 75 more runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 opener against Sri Lanka.
With Sri Lanka having been dismissed for 105 runs, Afghanistan are set a target of 106 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 opener.
The trouble counties to mount for Sri Lanka, who lost their ninth wicket. Matheesha Pathirana is the latest to be dismissed by Mohammed Nabi. After 16 overs, Sri Lanka's score is 77/9.
To rub salt on Sri Lanka's wound, Afghanistan effected two run-outs to send Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Maheesh Theekshana back to the pavilion. Sri Lanka are 70/8 in 13 overs.
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has dismissed his Sri Lankan counterpart for a duck. Sri Lanka are 64/6 in 10.1 overs.
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka to hand Afghanistan their fourth wicket in thematch. Sri Lanka are 49/4 in 7.2 overs.
Naveen-ul-Haq has dismissed Pathum Nissanka to hand Afghanistan their third wicket of the match. Sri Lanka are 5/3 in 2 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi picks two back-to-back wickets in the first over of the match to put Sri Lanka under pressure. He has dismissed Kusal Mendia and Charith Asalanka for 2 and 0 runs, respectively.
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis open the batting for Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi open bowling for Afghanistan.
Ahead of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash, Wanindu Hasaranga said, "I try to do my best for the team. Not much pressure really, I am not going to take any pressure. We have a young team, but the fast bowlers are good. We have a World Cup after this tournament. This is a very good opportunity for our young players to perform and show their skills to the selectors."
Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 opener, star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said, "Amazing journey (Afghanistan's 100th T20I) so far. It's a great achievement for us. This is a format we are famous for. We have done so well in the last few years. Happy and hopefully it keeps continuing. There are a few areas we have to work on and there are areas we are struggling for few years. Our batting department - we can be much better."
He added, "This Asia Cup and World Cup is a great opportunity for us to get the experience. We learn from our mistakes and we get better. In our fast bowling, we were struggling before. Now we've got some good fast bowlers. The more we play, the more we got better."
After losing the toss, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-rounders and three genuine bowlers. We've got two new faces - Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts."
After winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said, "We want to bowl first here. It's a fresh wicket. We have plenty of all-rounders."
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana
Fans wondering how to watch the Asia Cup 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.