The first match of the 2022 Asia Cup will see Afghanistan and Sri Lanka lock horns against each other on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium and will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. This is the second time Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will play a T20I match against each other. The last time the two teams met in the shortest format, Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 6 wickets.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Weather forecast

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the match with just a one per cent chance of rain, according to weather.com. The temperature in Dubai is expected to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius during the day and fall to 30 degrees Celcius at night. Dew is expected to form during the second innings of the match.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is expected to assist both the batters and the bowlers. Spinners are also likely to get some help off the pitch given the conditions in Dubai. The average first innings score at the stadium is 142 runs. The team that will win the toss will most likely elect to bowl first.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

