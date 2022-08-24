Asia Cup 2022: BCCI Names Interim Head Coach In Absence Of Covid Positive Rahul Dravid

BCCI has named VVS Laxman as the interim India head coach for Asia Cup 2022 after full-time coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID. Dravid tested positive for the virus in a routine test that was conducted before the team departed for UAE.

Asia Cup: BCCI names VVS Laxman as interim head coach

BCCI's statement to confirm VVS Laxman as Team India's head coach read,

"Mr VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE.



Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.



Mr Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr KL Rahul, Mr Deepak Hooda and Mr Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare."

Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID

The BCCI confirmed on August 23 that Rahul Dravid will not be travelling to the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022 tournament after testing positive for COVID. Their statement read, "Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August 2022."